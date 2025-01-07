Park and Chill almost turns tragic as two ladies nearly drown while fighting over a man at Ruiru Dam (VIDEOs).





Tuesday, January 7, 2025 - Two ladies were filmed fighting over a man at Ruiru Dam where city residents flock on weekends to indulge in booze and all manner of debaucheries.

In the videos, the seemingly intoxicated ladies are seen exchanging kicks and blows while cursing each other.

They wrestled on the ground, rolling several times and nearly landing in the dam.

Their colleagues were recording and cheering them instead of separating them.

The man they were fighting over was just relaxing and enjoying his booze as they engaged in a fistfight.

Watch the videos.

Two ladies fighting for a man almost drowned. pic.twitter.com/gkHr1lVJwR — SANDY (@sandykuhush) January 7, 2025

