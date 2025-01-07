I will never criticize or insult RUTO again – Terrified silhouette cartoonist KIBET BULL vows to quit social media after his abductors released him.





Tuesday, January 7, 2025 – It seems President William Ruto is winning the war against the Gen Zs who have been criticizing him and his inept government.

This is after the youth who were abducted and released by alleged state agencies vowed to quit social media after what they went through.

Speaking during an interview, popular cartoonist Gideon Kibet, alias Kibet Bull, vowed to cut down on his online activity following his harrowing experience.

Kibet, a vocal government critic who was allegedly abducted on December 24 due to his outspoken views on social media, was released Monday by his alleged abductors.

Kibet expressed fear for his safety and that of his family.

“After what happened, I have to minimise the activity on social media," he said.

However, he did not reveal details about where he was being held and the experience in their hands during the 12 days.

“I cannot talk about it now,” he said.

He was freed alongside five others who had also been abducted under unclear circumstances.

In a social media post on his X account, the cartoonist said he was dropped in Luanda Vihiga County at dawn on Monday.

The release of the five coincided with the planned protests by some activists to denounce abduction and forced disappearance.

The abduction had continued to spark widespread outrage, with rights groups decrying the act as an attack on free speech.

