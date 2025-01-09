Outgoing U.S. Vice President KAMALA HARRIS’ message to President RUTO as she exits WHITE HOUSE.





Thursday, January 9, 2025 - United States Vice President Kamala Harris has sent a message to President William Ruto as she prepares to exit the White House in the next 11 days.

In a statement on Thursday, Kamala thanked Ruto for his partnership and their shared work strengthening the U.S.-Kenya relationship.

The Vice President emphasized her continued interest in expanding digital inclusion across the continent of Africa, and making progress in technology, AI, and climate and clean energy, among other areas of partnership, building off the May 2024 Kenya State Visit, and the Vice President’s work with the private sector to invest in digital inclusion.

Kamala reaffirmed her view that African innovators will shape the future of the world.

She also welcomed Kenya’s continued global leadership role, including its leadership of the Multinational Security Support mission in Haiti.

This appears to be Kamala Harris' last message to Ruto, as she will leave the White House in the next 11 days, along with President Joe Biden, paving the way for the Donald Trump and JD Vance administration.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.