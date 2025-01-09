Another young man filmed being abducted and bundled into a Probox in a city estate at night (VIDEO).





Thursday, January 9, 2025 - A young man, approximately 18-19 years old, was reportedly picked up by unknown people outside Claremont Court in Valley Arcade, Nairobi around midnight on Sunday.

Witnesses from the neighbouring estate claim to have heard noises and saw four men rushing the young man down the stairs.

They abducted him and bundled him into a Toyota probox before speeding off.

The victim wailed to attract the attention of his neighbours but none of them responded.

The incident comes at a time when cases of abductions are on the rise in the country.

High Court granted Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja one last chance to appear in court to explain the status of abducted Kenyans or face jail for contempt if he fails to comply.



His lawyer lawyer Paul Nyamodi had requested the court to give police 14 days to record statements of those abductees who have been released.

