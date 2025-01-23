Jewelry Designer and Netflix‘s ‘Bling Empire’ Star, LYNN BANN, dies after Ski Accident

Thursday, January 23, 2025 - Lynn Ban, star of the Netflix Show, “Bling Empire: New York” and jewellery designer, has died.
Her son, Sebastian, confirmed her death in an emotional
Instagram post on Wednesday, Jan. 22. He shared that his mother died on Monday,
Jan. 20. after a skiing accident and brain surgery.
“I know she wanted to share
her journey after her accident and brain surgery, so I thought she would
appreciate one last post sharing the news to people who supported her,”
Sebastian wrote alongside a slideshow of him with his mom. “Many of you
followed my mum but never got the chance to know her or meet her in person.”
Sebastian went on to share kind words about his “best
friend, the best mother to me, and someone who cared for all.”
“She always had a smile on
her face even when times were tough during her recovery process. She was a
fighter until the end and is the strongest woman I know,” he continued, also
calling her “the funniest and coolest mum I could ever ask for.”
Sebastian wrote that while she is no longer here, he will do
everything he can to make sure she is never forgotten and that her life is
celebrated.
“As a final message to my
mum, I would just like to say that I will miss you forever and to end in
something she always told me ‘I love you more than life itself’ mum,” he
concluded.
On Dec. 30, 2024, Ban shared photos from the hospital and
her scars after she underwent brain surgery.
The jewellery designer wrote that on Christmas Eve, she had
a ski accident while in Aspen. After getting a CAT scan, the medical team
informed her she had a brain bleed and needed to be airlifted to the trauma
hospital.
“Last thing I remember was
being intubated and waking up after an emergency craniotomy with (husband) Jett
by my side,” she wrote at the time.
Ban was the owner of Lynn Ban Jewelry, a brand worn by many
celebrities including Rihanna, who expressed her condolences on Sebastian’s
post.
Ban appeared in “Bling Empire: New York,” the spinoff of
Netflix’s “Bling Empire” reality show, in 2023
