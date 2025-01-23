Jewelry Designer and Netflix‘s ‘Bling Empire’ Star, LYNN BANN, dies after Ski Accident







Thursday, January 23, 2025 - Lynn Ban, star of the Netflix Show, “Bling Empire: New York” and jewellery designer, has died.

Her son, Sebastian, confirmed her death in an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday, Jan. 22. He shared that his mother died on Monday, Jan. 20. after a skiing accident and brain surgery.

“I know she wanted to share her journey after her accident and brain surgery, so I thought she would appreciate one last post sharing the news to people who supported her,” Sebastian wrote alongside a slideshow of him with his mom. “Many of you followed my mum but never got the chance to know her or meet her in person.”

Sebastian went on to share kind words about his “best friend, the best mother to me, and someone who cared for all.”

“She always had a smile on her face even when times were tough during her recovery process. She was a fighter until the end and is the strongest woman I know,” he continued, also calling her “the funniest and coolest mum I could ever ask for.”

Sebastian wrote that while she is no longer here, he will do everything he can to make sure she is never forgotten and that her life is celebrated.

“As a final message to my mum, I would just like to say that I will miss you forever and to end in something she always told me ‘I love you more than life itself’ mum,” he concluded.

On Dec. 30, 2024, Ban shared photos from the hospital and her scars after she underwent brain surgery.

The jewellery designer wrote that on Christmas Eve, she had a ski accident while in Aspen. After getting a CAT scan, the medical team informed her she had a brain bleed and needed to be airlifted to the trauma hospital.

“Last thing I remember was being intubated and waking up after an emergency craniotomy with (husband) Jett by my side,” she wrote at the time.

Ban was the owner of Lynn Ban Jewelry, a brand worn by many celebrities including Rihanna, who expressed her condolences on Sebastian’s post.

Ban appeared in “Bling Empire: New York,” the spinoff of Netflix’s “Bling Empire” reality show, in 2023