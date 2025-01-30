ODM MP reveals why the DR CONGO crisis could cost RAILA ODINGA the AUC Chairperson job - RUTO in the mix





Thursday, January 30, 2025 - An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) lawmaker has claimed that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga could lose the African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson seat due to the ongoing crisis in Congo.

Last week, war erupted in Congo after rebel forces, who are reportedly supported by Rwandan President Paul Kagame, seized Goma, a key city in Eastern DRC."

President William Ruto, who is the chairman of the East African Community (EAC), on Wednesday called for an emergency meeting with Heads of State, but DRC President Félix Tshisekedi did not attend.

Reacting to the crisis, Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi said the DR Congo crisis has created a complex geopolitical situation that could influence the voting patterns of about six countries that have endorsed Raila.

"Dear Ruto, One vote is crucial in this #AUC election. Please don't tinker with Congo by committing geopolitical blunders in this #DRCongo crisis.

"You mess up with Congo relations with Kenya, and you mess up Burundi, Angola, Mozambique, Namibia, and possibly Rwanda vote," Amisi argued.

