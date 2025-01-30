Anxiety as RUTO prepares to sack more people from his Gov’t and replace them accordingly in readiness for 2027 – See those facing the axe.

Thursday, January 30, 2025 – Anxiety has gripped the Kenya Kwanza government after it emerged that President William Ruto is planning to sack several senior officers and replace them accordingly in readiness for the 2027 General Election.
According to sources, Ruto is
finalizing a reshuffle of principal secretaries, with at least 15 facing the
axe.
The sources indicate that some
of the PSs likely to be dropped have underperformed, failed to align with the
Kenya Kwanza administration’s priorities, or have been implicated in
inefficiencies within their respective ministries.
Additionally, the reshuffle aims
to position a reliable team ahead of the 2027 General Election.
The president is said to be keen
on having technocrats who can not only deliver on his administration’s agenda
but also contribute to his re-election strategy.
The delay in executing the
reshuffle due to the impeachment process against former DP Rigathi Gachagua
allowed for further assessment of PSs, with performance reviews influencing the
final list.
With the Public Service
Commission interviews concluding, attention now shifts to the appointment of
new principal secretaries.
The reduction of positions from
51 to approximately 36 through departmental mergers and reclassifications is
expected to enhance efficiency in service delivery while trimming excess
bureaucracies.
The reshuffle, expected to be
announced in the coming days, will set the tone for the second phase of Ruto’s
administration, with an emphasis on competence, loyalty, and political
strategy.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
