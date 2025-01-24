RUTO’s friends OSCAR SUDI, FARAH MAALIM and DAN WANYAMA on the run as police ordered to arrest them over hate speech.

Friday, January 24, 2025 – President William Ruto’s allies, among them Oscar Sudi, Farah Maalim, and Dan Wanyama are in deep trouble and may end up in jail.
This is after the National Cohesion
and Integration Commission (NCIC) called for their arrest over hate speech.
In a statement, NCIC Vice
Chairperson Wambui Nyutu told the press that the Commission had concluded
investigations against the accused lawmakers and forwarded their files to the
Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) calling for their arrest.
"We have more than 10 politicians
(Farah Maalim, Dan Wanyama, and Oscar Sudi) who have been using language that
can incite Kenyans.”
“We have even completed our
investigations and forwarded the files to DCI and if the DCI does take the next
step which is to arrest and charge these criminals and the DPP takes them to
court and there is prosecution, we will have made progress," Nyutu told
reporters.
Separately, NCIC Chairperson
Samuel Kobia and the commissioners held a press conference on Thursday, January
23, expressing concern over what they termed as 'divisive rhetoric' among
political leaders.
According to the commission, the
country was headed in the wrong direction, more than two years before the
General Election, with leaders having a go at each other through verbal
attacks.
The commission further warned
political players against misusing social media through the exploitation of
Article 33 of the 2010 Constitution which guarantees freedom of expression.
Citing the National Cohesion Act
2008 Section 13 (1) (a) and Section 62 NCIC reiterated that the law
unequivocally protects the rights of all Kenyans, regardless of their
religious, ethnic, or political affiliations.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
