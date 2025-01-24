RUTO’s friends OSCAR SUDI, FARAH MAALIM and DAN WANYAMA on the run as police ordered to arrest them over hate speech.







Friday, January 24, 2025 – President William Ruto’s allies, among them Oscar Sudi, Farah Maalim, and Dan Wanyama are in deep trouble and may end up in jail.

This is after the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) called for their arrest over hate speech.

In a statement, NCIC Vice Chairperson Wambui Nyutu told the press that the Commission had concluded investigations against the accused lawmakers and forwarded their files to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) calling for their arrest.

"We have more than 10 politicians (Farah Maalim, Dan Wanyama, and Oscar Sudi) who have been using language that can incite Kenyans.”

“We have even completed our investigations and forwarded the files to DCI and if the DCI does take the next step which is to arrest and charge these criminals and the DPP takes them to court and there is prosecution, we will have made progress," Nyutu told reporters.

Separately, NCIC Chairperson Samuel Kobia and the commissioners held a press conference on Thursday, January 23, expressing concern over what they termed as 'divisive rhetoric' among political leaders.

According to the commission, the country was headed in the wrong direction, more than two years before the General Election, with leaders having a go at each other through verbal attacks.

The commission further warned political players against misusing social media through the exploitation of Article 33 of the 2010 Constitution which guarantees freedom of expression.

Citing the National Cohesion Act 2008 Section 13 (1) (a) and Section 62 NCIC reiterated that the law unequivocally protects the rights of all Kenyans, regardless of their religious, ethnic, or political affiliations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.