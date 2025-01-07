MIGUNA MIGUNA is Jobless and depends on Canadian Government’s food stamps to survive – AHMEDNASIR drops a bombshell





Tuesday, January 7, 2024 - Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has blasted controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, for criticizing President William Ruto’s administration.

For the past year, Miguna, who is based in Toronto, Canada, has been criticizing President William Ruto's administration, accusing it of corruption and introducing dictatorship in the country.

In a post on X on Monday, Ahmednasir, a supporter of Ruto, criticized Miguna, stating that at 63 years old, Miguna has no job and relies on the Canadian government's generosity for food stamps and other necessities.

“Look at this IDIOT. He is 63 years old. He is jobless in the freezing weather of Toronto.

"He is broke and broken. He can't put food on the table for his family.

"He relies solely on the excellent safety nets Canada has put in place for the elderly and unemployed.

" Instead of addressing these crippling personal challenges, he yaps like the old puppy," Ahmednasir wrote on X on Monday.

