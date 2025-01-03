NDINDI NYORO reportedly suspended from accessing State House by RUTO’s powerful PA FAROUK KIBET - KIMANI ICHUNGWAH and KINDIKI are also being bullied.

Friday, January 3, 2025 - Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has reportedly been suspended from accessing State House by President William Ruto’s powerful aide Farouk Kibet.
Word has it
that Farouk suspended Nyoro a few months ago for unknown reasons.
Sometime
back, Nyoro revealed in a public function that
Farouk is so close to the president that even Gachagua, who was then the Deputy
President, had to seek permission from him to see the President.
The vocal MP
claimed that Farouk is a very important person in the Head of State's inner
circle, saying that although he has no office, the role he plays is very
significant.
"Farouk's
office is that of the President of Kenya. Because you can't access the
president if Farouk says no. “To reach the president, the deputy president who
is my friend, Farouk [must give him the nod] " said Nyoro as the crowd
burst into laughter.
Kikuyu MP
Kimani Ichungwah and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki have also fallen victim
to Farouk’s bullish behaviors.
Ichungwah is
suffering in silence, with reports indicating that he is planning to resign as
the Majority Leader in Parliament to protest against frequent harassment by
Farouk.
It has also
emerged that Farouk and Kindiki don’t see eye to eye.
He allegedly
slapped Kindiki after he accessed State House without being cleared.
Farouk, who has over the past years maintained a shadowy character, started working with the president in 1997 when he won the Eldoret North MP seat, flooring former MP Reuben Chesire.
