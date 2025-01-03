NDINDI NYORO reportedly suspended from accessing State House by RUTO’s powerful PA FAROUK KIBET - KIMANI ICHUNGWAH and KINDIKI are also being bullied.





Friday, January 3, 2025 - Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has reportedly been suspended from accessing State House by President William Ruto’s powerful aide Farouk Kibet.

Word has it that Farouk suspended Nyoro a few months ago for unknown reasons.

Sometime back, Nyoro revealed in a public function that Farouk is so close to the president that even Gachagua, who was then the Deputy President, had to seek permission from him to see the President.

The vocal MP claimed that Farouk is a very important person in the Head of State's inner circle, saying that although he has no office, the role he plays is very significant.

"Farouk's office is that of the President of Kenya. Because you can't access the president if Farouk says no. “To reach the president, the deputy president who is my friend, Farouk [must give him the nod] " said Nyoro as the crowd burst into laughter.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwah and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki have also fallen victim to Farouk’s bullish behaviors.

Ichungwah is suffering in silence, with reports indicating that he is planning to resign as the Majority Leader in Parliament to protest against frequent harassment by Farouk.

It has also emerged that Farouk and Kindiki don’t see eye to eye.

He allegedly slapped Kindiki after he accessed State House without being cleared.

Farouk, who has over the past years maintained a shadowy character, started working with the president in 1997 when he won the Eldoret North MP seat, flooring former MP Reuben Chesire.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.