My mother-in-law misled her son to impregnate another girl because she never liked me – CONNIE MBURU narrates how her marriage ended after two years

Thursday, January 30, 2025 - 60-year-old Connie Muuru has narrated how her first marriage ended after two years due to her mother-in-law who she claims never liked her.
The businesswoman who shared her story in a Facebook post on
Wednesday, January 29, said she was kicked out of her matrimonial home after
mother-in-law encouraged her son to impregnate another girl.
“My first husband, when I was
16 years old and I got my second born at 17 years. It didn't last for more than
2 years...,thanks to my mother-in-law, who misled his son to impregnate another
girl immediately from their village, because she didn't like me from day one,”
she wrote.
I was thrown out so that she
could be brought in, since she was already pregnant.
I went back to real rejection
from here...I didn't have anyone who was ready to receive me back home. I was
swimming in problems on top of problems, from lack of a place to call home to
lack of food.
I was sleeping anywhere,
hoping that I could die in the sleep but I still woke up the next morning and
started walking to nowhere.
Don't forget I had dropped
out of school in class 7,so I don't have any form of education to get employed.
If I didn't die after this time I will live to declare the goodness of the Lord
in the land of the living. My God is real and has walked with me, holding my
hand tight, through this journey.
AND FOR BEING REJECTED AND
HAVING NO HOME, TO FALL BACK,THAT'S HOW GOD CONNECTED ME WITH A STRANGER,WHO
BROUGHT ME TO NAIROBI. I THINK ALSO I AM COWARD, BECAUSE I HAVE HOPED TO DIE SO
MANY TIMES BUT I CAN'T COMMIT SUICIDE...
0 Comments