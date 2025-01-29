Beautiful ‘MCHELE LADIES’ arrested after drugging a reveler in one of the city clubs before robbing him (VIDEO).











Thursday, January 30, 2025 - Two ladies believed to be members of the infamous ‘mchele gang’ were arrested by police for allegedly drugging a reveler at a popular city entertainment joint before robbing him.

In the video, the suspects are seen being filmed inside a police station after they were tracked down and arrested.

“Look at the camera so that your face can be seen clearly,” a cop was heard telling one of the ladies, who was covered in shame after her proverbial forty days reached.

The notorious ladies were dressed to kill to lure unsuspecting men.

Cases of men being drugged and robbed are rampant in entertainment joints in the city.

In some of the cases, the victims end up losing their lives.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.