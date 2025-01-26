Msiuziwe uoga, keep fighting RUTO – GACHAGUA incites Gen Zs after a similar call from UHURU







Sunday, January 26, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has also incited the Gen Zs not to give up the fight.

This is after former President Uhuru Kenyatta made a similar call to Gen Zs, urging them to keep fighting for their rights.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call to Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua at her Kimunye home in Kirinyaga County, Gachagua urged the young people to carry on with their fight for good leadership.

He commended Gen Z for a job well done so far as far as fighting for their rights is concerned.

Gachagua condemned President William Ruto for what he termed as going after the country’s children, who are only fighting for their rights.

“The way this country is going, there will be no country,” Gachagua said.

He went ahead to point out that all institutions of oversight have been compromised, leaving the Gen Zs with no option but to fight for themselves.

Gachagua also told Ruto to stop intimidating the youths, arguing that he was the one who led to the emergence of the Gen Zs.

“We want to encourage our young people that they are on the right side of history. I want to affirm my sons and daughters, the Gen Zs: Please carry on; you are doing a good job, and don’t fear because if you don’t, there is nobody else who will do it.”

“All institutions of oversight have been compromised, both the National Assembly and the Senate….And I told President William Ruto to stop crying about the Gen Zs because it is his own creation because nature abhors a vacuum,” Gachagua said.

“I want to tell the Gen Zs that what you are doing on smartphones is very good, and I want to encourage you, and I want to say congratulations.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.