Mother of young girl who was made to apologise to the congregation for getting pregnant speaks







Wednesday, January 08, 2025 - A mother has spoken out after her daughter was made to apologise in front on an entire congregation for getting pregnant without being married.

On Sunday, Jan. 5, Pastor Bishop Terry W. Jackson of True Vine Apostolic Church of Christ called out a pregnant member to the front of the church to apologise for getting pregnant out of wedlock.

After the girl apologised, the pastor said the church does not condone sin and told the pregnant member that she will not have a baby shower because there is nothing to celebrate.

The video sparked outrage and viewers asked where the man who impregnated her is and why he was not shamed as well.

Others urged the girl to change church for being subjected to such humiliation by her church.

The girl's mother took to Facebook to make it clear that she stands with her pastor.

She wrote: "To everyone that’s concerned, we greatly appreciate it. However, I do want you to know that you all are interrupting my peace and is causing more damage than good.

"You are showing up disrupting my church, my beliefs, and disrespecting my pastor. I am where I want to be and where I chose to be.

"We were not forced or manipulated to stand before the congregation. My daughter willingly approached the congregation and was welcomed and embraced with open arms.

"I stand on what I’ve been taught, and I’m raising my daughter to do the same.

"I stand with my Pastor!"





The church also shared the post on their official Facebook page.