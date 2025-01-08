Celebrity couple AUSTIN BUTLER and KAIA GERBER split after three years of dating







Wednesday, January 08, 2025 - Celebrity couple, Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber have reportedly split after three years of dating.

Sources told TMZ on Tuesday that the 33-year-old Dune: Part Two star and the 23-year-old model had called it quits on their relationship after three years together.

The two reportedly decided to end things toward the end of 2024.

The “Elvis” star, 33, was first linked to the model, 23, in December 2021, one month after her split from Jacob Elordi.

“She seems really happy,” a source told People at the time. “All of her friends think he’s really cute.”

The pair were often seen running errands together in Los Angeles but didn’t make their public debut as a couple until March 2022.

However, breakup rumors started to swirl in October 2024 after fans noticed they hadn’t been spotted out in public since Butler’s birthday that August.

They made their first high-profile appearance the following month at W magazine's pre-Oscars party.