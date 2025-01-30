Mother arrested for neglect after her 2-year-old daughter died when left home alone with her 4-year-old brother

Thursday, January 30, 2025 - An Indianapolis mother is facing neglect charges after the death of her 2-year-old daughter.
According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police
Department, 33-year-old Chantell Gardner is charged with neglect, resulting in
the death of 2-year-old Skylar Gardner.
Chantell had left her two kids, aged 2 and 4, at home alone
while she visited her boyfriend for several hours.
According to reports, she usually returns from her
boyfriend's house for brief periods to check on her kids.
When she did her routine check in last week, she found her
daughter dead and called the police.
A probable cause affidavit revealed on Jan. 25, officers
responded to a call placed by the woman, who reported finding her daughter
unresponsive underneath a dresser in their apartment.
When officers arrived at the scene, the woman claimed she
had been preparing dinner and had called for her children—her 4-year-old son
and her 2-year-old daughter—to eat. While the son came, the girl did not
respond. After searching the home, the woman told police she found her daughter
cold to the touch and not breathing.
In an attempt to save her daughter, she said she carried her
daughter outside and called 911 while also contacting her boyfriend.
Upon evaluating the apartment, officers conducted a
protective sweep. They noted trash scattered throughout the living space, human
feces on the walls and furniture, and a strong odor of rotting food permeating
the air.
Minutes later, emergency medical personnel arrived and
pronounced the child deceased. The paramedics noted that she was cold, and
rigor mortis had already set in.
Upon examining her body, medical personnel observed bruising
and injuries on her face, arms, legs, back, and vagina. In addition, IU Health
Riley Children's Hospital's Child Protection team confirmed the child had a
large puncture wound to her neck.
During the investigation, the mother and her boyfriend were transported to the IMPD Child Abuse office.
According to the affidavit, the boyfriend reportedly told
police that the mother stays at his residence every night and the kids are not
usually with her. He said they were at his residence once a week at most.
When detectives spoke with the mother, she reportedly told
police that she leaves both her children at home alone for multiple hours a
day. She said she would check on them once a day to bring them food and drink.
She also told police that she last bathed the kids a week or
two weeks ago. She said when she checks on the children she sees feces on their
hands and feet and that her daughter's vagina was red and swollen because of
her pampers.
The mother allegedly said that she knew she neglected her
daughter but did not physically harm her. She also admitted to spending seven
nights a week at her boyfriend's house while leaving the kids alone.
The mother denied all allegations of s£xually assaulting or
physically harming her children.
The mother was jailed on a preliminary neglect of a
dependent charge.
