59-year-old house burglar with 44 previous convictions is jailed again for same crime

Thursday, January 30, 2025 - A house burglar with 44 previous convictions has been jailed again.
Police arrested Winston Allen, 59, after he got trapped on a
house roof while trying to escape from police in Cheltenham.
According to Mail Online, He had thrown some of the stolen
items into a nearby garden but still had with him a silver Rolex watch and some
earrings when he was caught on the night of November 5.
Allen, of High Street, Cheltenham, already had more than 120
offences and 44 convictions and admitted carrying out another raid on a
nearby home that evening.
He was jailed for two years and four months at Gloucester
Crown Court.
His latest victim was out of the country at the time of the
break-in but was alerted when Allen set off a burglar alarm at the house in
Leckhampton.
The alert was sent to the owner who watched on his phone as
Allen, carrying a torch ransacked his house.
Police arrived and entered the home as Allen ran through the
back door and began hauling himself up to the roof of the house next door. He
was later caught and arrested.
In custody, he had a gold chain and earrings which were
later identified by the victim as having come from within their house.
He was also found to have a silver Rolex which was later
identified as belonging to the property burgled earlier that night.
Investigating officer PC Sheer from the Cheltenham Vanguard
Team said: 'Being burgled can have a devastating impact on victims leaving them
feeling vulnerable in their own homes.
'It is hoped that Allen's arrest, charge, and sentencing
shows how dedicated we are to taking burglars off the streets and helping to
ensure the residents of Cheltenham's homes are safe.'
The 59-year-old was sentenced to two years and four months
in prison as well as ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £228.
In 2022, Allen was described as 'beyond hope' by a judge who
jailed him for three years and nine months after he admitted two burglaries in
Cheltenham.
At the time, he had already been convicted 44 times for 121
offences, 21 of those being for burglary, GloucestershireLive reports.
