Molo MP KIMANI KURIA breaks silence after an influential youth leader from his constituency was killed by hitmen at night - He was a critic of the Kenya kwanza regime.





Sunday, January 19, 2025 - Molo Member of Parliament Kimani Kuria has issued a statement after an influential youth leader from his constituent was killed by unknown people at night.

Dear constituents, this morning we woke up to the sad news of the death of a youth leader, trailblazer, and community mobilizer, Richard Raymond.



Unconfirmed reports reveal that Raymond, met his untimely death under mysterious circumstances last night and his body was discovered outside the gate to his rented apartment.



Although the circumstances surrounding this murder most foul have not yet been established, it is believed that Raymond was headed home when unknown assailants accosted and attacked him, inflicting serious injuries on him, leading to his death.



I have known Raymond throughout my political career and he has been a true champion on issues affecting the youth, women, and less privileged in the society. His contributions to the sociopolitical welfare of the community living within the larger Molo Constituency and Nakuru County by extension, have been profound and have impacted many lives.



Unfortunately, the cruel hand of death has robbed us of one of Molo’s true sons whose bravery, steadfastness, and courage even in times of adversity shall be missed by all those whose lives he touched in one way or another.



In this regard, I have been in contact with the Rift Valley Regional Criminal Investigations Officer, the Nakuru County, and Molo security teams and demanded expeditious investigations into this matter.



I therefore urge all of us to remain calm and give our investigative bodies time to conduct their investigations and bring the perpetrators to book.



I will be issuing a further update as and when we receive more details and shall be following up on this matter until its logical conclusion.





