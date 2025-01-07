Avoid GACHAGUA like the plague he is, he will lead you to death and darkness – MAKAU MUTUA warns GEMA Nation.





Tuesday, January 7, 2025 - Renowned scholar and political analyst, Prof. Makau Mutua, has urged the Gikuyu, Embu, Meru, and Akamba (GEMA) communities not to blindly follow former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Describing him as a Neanderthal man, Mutua, who is a former Law Lecturer at Buffalo Law School in New York, said Gachagua will lead the communities 'to death and darkness'

He urged the communities to avoid him like the plague, describing him as a tribalist with no principles beyond serving his own interests."

“To my GEMA cousins — please IGNORE disgraced ex-DP @rigathilike the PLAGUE that he is. The man is a political NEANDERTHAL who will lead you “unto death and darkness."

"You are fellow Kenyans. Don’t blindly follow a SPLITIST, a believer/practitioner of tribal APARTHEID,” Mutua wrote on his X

Makau spoke even as the GEMA communities plan to endorse an alliance between former Vice president Kalonzo Musyoka and Gachagua.

