Mexicans offered $1,300 to hand in guns

Wednesday, January 08, 2025 - Mexico's government has launched a citizen disarmament program offering financial incentives of up to $1,300 for people who voluntarily hand in firearms, including machine guns and assault rifles, as part of efforts to curb violent crime.
The financial rewards for turning in weapons at designated
collection points in churches were detailed in the country's official gazette
on Monday, January 6. The incentives include 8,700 pesos ($430) for a revolver,
25,000 pesos ($1,200) for an AK-47 rifle, and 26,450 pesos ($1,300) for a
machine gun.
President Claudia Sheinbaum last month encouraged citizens
to participate in the “Yes to Disarmament, Yes to Peace” initiative, assuring
those hesitant that no legal action would be taken against individuals
surrendering their firearms. "It’s about setting up places like the
lobbies of churches where people can go to turn in their weapons voluntarily,
and give them economic incentives to give up their firearms,” she said.
Sheinbaum added, “We also had it in Mexico City, and it had
significant results,” referencing the success of a similar program implemented
during her tenure as mayor of the capital, a city of around nine million
residents.
Mexico continues to grapple with violent crime driven
largely by the illegal drug trade. The country recorded 31,062 homicides in
2023, with approximately 70 percent attributed to firearms, according to
preliminary figures from the National Statistics Institute.
Mexico maintains strict control over gun sales, making legal
access to firearms highly restricted. The government has also repeatedly urged
the United States to address arms trafficking across the shared border.
