Wolves sign Ivory Coast defender EMMANUEL AGBADOU for £16.6m from Reims







Thursday, January 09, 2025 - Wolves have completed the £16.6m signing of Ivorian defender Emmanuel Agbadou from Reims.

The 27-year-old centre-back has signed a four-and-a-half year deal at Molineux, with the option of an extra 12 months, and becomes Vitor Pereira's first signing at the club.

“I know one African player [Willy Boly] who played here a few years ago, and I was following the club before, so I know that it’s a good team," he told Wolves' official website.

“I'm a fast player. For a defender, my body is very weird sometimes for someone. I'm a player who likes to play football, I'm strong also, and I'm a leader in the defence.”

Sporting director Matt Hobbs told Wolves' official website: “Emmanuel’s a winner and he's driven. After the journey’s had, he's still unbelievably hungry. He’s the type of player the Wolves fans should love, because you're going to get absolutely everything he's got.

“On paper, he should suit the Premier League. There's plenty of ticks there. Obviously, you've always got the settling in period, and it is the hardest league in the world, so it can take time, but he can fall back on his key attributes being akin to the Premier League.

“The fact that he was on ours and Vitor’s lists shows that he's well rounded, good on the ball, physically excellent, quick and a good personality. Then being made captain of Reims has really taken his game to the next level, and you can never have enough leaders."

The Ivory Coast international spent the last two-and-a-half year at Reims after joining from Belgium side KAS Eupen in 2022. He made 76 appearances, scoring three goals, for the Ligue 1 club and leaves with the French side 11th, eight points adrift of the top four.