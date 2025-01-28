Meet the rich and low-key man who is dating WAVINYA MARIA after she reportedly dumped embattled car dealer KHALIF KAIRO - They are in Zanzibar for vacation.





Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - The much-hyped relationship between city car dealer Khalif Kairo and model Wavinya Maria has reportedly crumbled, despite Kairo promising his fans that he was planning to marry her officially.

When Kairo was arrested and charged in court over fraud, Wavinya was nowhere to be seen, raising eyebrows.

She also deleted Kairo’s photos from her Instagram account, further speculating rumours about their breakup.

It is now emerging that Wavinya is dating city businessman Sammy Biro alias Sammy 001, who has declared his interest in the Kisumu Senatorial seat.

Sammy and Wavinya are reportedly on vacation in Zanzibar as Kairo faces legal tussles for defrauding clients.

The low-key man is reportedly loaded but he doesn’t like being in the limelight like Khalif Kairo.

See his photos below.





