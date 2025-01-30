Man who burnt Quran in 2023 shot dead in Sweden







Thursday, January 30, 2025 - A man who sparked violent protests after burning the Quran has been shot dead in Sweden.

Salwan Momika, 38, is reported to have been killed in an apartment in Södertälje, Stockholm, on Wednesday evening, January 29.

Unrest broke out after Mr Momika set fire to a copy of Islam's holy book outside Stockholm Central Mosque in 2023.

Stockholm police said in a statement that five people had been arrested after a man in his 40s was shot dead overnight.

Police said in a statement they had been alerted to a shooting in the city of Sodertalje, where Momika lived.

The shooting occurred indoors and when police arrived they found a man who had been "hit by shots and the man was taken to hospital", the statement said.

Local media reported that Mr Momika had been livestreaming on social media around the time he was shot.

Mr Momika, an Iraqi living in Sweden, was charged in August alongside one other with "agitation against an ethnic group" on four occasions in the summer of 2023.

The verdict, due to be delivered on Thursday, was postponed after it was "confirmed that one of the defendants had died", Stockholm District Court said.

Mr Momika carried out a series of anti-Islam protests, sparking outrage in many Muslim-majority countries.

The unrest took place at the Swedish embassy in Baghdad twice, while the Swedish ambassador was expelled from the city amid a diplomatic row.

The Swedish government had given Mr Momika permission for the protest in which he burnt the holy book, saying it was in accordance with its free-speech laws.

It later pledged to explore legal means of abolishing protests that involve burning texts in certain circumstances.