Malava MP MALULU INJENDI in ICU at Aga Khan fighting for his dear life – See dreaded disease he is suffering from





Wednesday, January 22, 2025 - Former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has issued an update regarding the health status of Malava Member of Parliament Malulu Injendi.

This comes even as rumours of his death have circulated all over.

However, in a statement, Malala dismissed the death rumours, emphasizing that Injendi remains alive and continues to fight for his life.

According to Malala, the Malava lawmaker is seriously sick and hospitalized at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi.

Malala disclosed that Injendi is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the facility undergoing dialysis, but assured the public that he is responding to treatment.

"The member for Malava Constituency (Malulu Injendi) is currently in the ICU, on dialysis and fighting strong. The medical team is attending to him and he's responding. Keep him in your prayers," Malala said.

"We are with his family at the Hospital, and as of 2302hrs, our brother is still alive, fighting for his life at the ICU Agha Khan Hospital, Nairobi. Ignore any rumours going around," he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.