Malava MP MALULU INJENDI in ICU at Aga Khan fighting for his dear life – See dreaded disease he is suffering from

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 - Former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has issued an update regarding the health status of Malava Member of Parliament Malulu Injendi.
This comes even as rumours of
his death have circulated all over.
However, in a statement, Malala
dismissed the death rumours, emphasizing that Injendi remains alive and
continues to fight for his life.
According to Malala, the Malava
lawmaker is seriously sick and hospitalized at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi.
Malala disclosed that Injendi is
in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the facility undergoing dialysis, but
assured the public that he is responding to treatment.
"The member for Malava
Constituency (Malulu Injendi) is currently in the ICU, on dialysis and fighting
strong. The medical team is attending to him and he's responding. Keep him in
your prayers," Malala said.
"We are with his family at
the Hospital, and as of 2302hrs, our brother is still alive, fighting for his
life at the ICU Agha Khan Hospital, Nairobi. Ignore any rumours going around,"
he added.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments