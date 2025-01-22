Defiant CS JB MUTURI breaks silence after skipping RUTO’s Cabinet meeting in Kakamega – You won’t believe what he said





Wednesday, January 22, 2025 – Embattled Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has broken his silence after failing to attend President William Ruto’s first Cabinet meeting of 2025 at Kakamega State Lodge.

Muturi's absence from the meeting stirred considerable debate online, especially in light of his recent accusations against the government.

Muturi accused Ruto and his government of abducting his son and failing to address the recent spate of abductions witnessed in the country.

He claimed that the National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director Noordin Haji was behind the abduction of his son, Leslie Muturi, in June last year during the Gen Z protests.

This revelation has placed Muturi at odds with his colleagues and has led to speculation about his standing within the administration.

When asked about his absence, Muturi did not provide a direct response but instead advised journalists to seek clarification from Secretary to the Cabinet, Mercy Wanjau.

"Please confirm from the secretary to the cabinet...," Muturi wrote.

Ruto has yet to publicly address or comment on Muturi's absence, leaving many unsure of the meaning of his silence.

