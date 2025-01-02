Lobby groups accuse Safaricom of aiding the abduction of young Kenyans by the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime





Thursday, January 2, 2025 - Two human rights lobby groups have demanded an audit of Safaricom following the recent widespread abductions.

In a statement dated Thursday, The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) and the Independent Medico-Legal Unit (IMLU) acknowledged allegations that the telecommunication company was sharing Kenyans' data with the authorities.

The human rights defenders noted that the audit would ascertain the facts regarding the allegations.

Should Safaricom be found capable, the two groups called for sanctions against the telecommunication company.

"Safaricom and other telecommunications companies must immediately cease unlawful data-sharing practices. We demand an independent audit of corporate compliance with data protection laws and sanctions for violations," read the press statement in part.

Meanwhile, the groups called for the resignation of President William Ruto should the government fail to secure the release of those abducted.

The two groups also noted that they would be pushing for legal action against those who participated in the abductions.

"The rogue police unit involved in unlawful arrests, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings must be disbanded," read the statement in part.

"We call for immediate and transparent investigations into all cases of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and police brutality. Culpable security officers and government officials must be prosecuted for these human rights violations, and families of the victims and survivors must be compensated."

The Kenyan DAILY POST