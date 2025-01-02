Lobby groups accuse Safaricom of aiding the abduction of young Kenyans by the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime

Thursday, January 2, 2025 - Two human rights lobby groups have demanded an audit of Safaricom following the recent widespread abductions.
In a statement dated Thursday, The Kenya Human
Rights Commission (KHRC) and the Independent Medico-Legal Unit (IMLU)
acknowledged allegations that the telecommunication company was sharing
Kenyans' data with the authorities.
The human rights defenders noted that the
audit would ascertain the facts regarding the allegations.
Should Safaricom be found capable, the two
groups called for sanctions against the telecommunication company.
"Safaricom and other telecommunications
companies must immediately cease unlawful data-sharing practices. We demand an
independent audit of corporate compliance with data protection laws and
sanctions for violations," read the press statement in part.
Meanwhile, the groups called for the
resignation of President William Ruto should the government fail to secure the
release of those abducted.
The two groups also noted that they would be
pushing for legal action against those who participated in the abductions.
"The rogue police unit involved in
unlawful arrests, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings must be
disbanded," read the statement in part.
"We call for immediate and transparent
investigations into all cases of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial
killings, and police brutality. Culpable security officers and government
officials must be prosecuted for these human rights violations, and families of
the victims and survivors must be compensated."
