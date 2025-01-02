FRANCIS GAITHO shares exclusive details on the abduction squad that is reportedly led by President RUTO’s first cousin ABEL ROTICH.





EXCLUSIVE: ABDUCTION SQUAD UNVEILED



These are the details of William Ruto’s abduction squad obtained exclusively from insiders in the government.



The overall coordinating unit is located in details here below.



1. Cooperative Bank Building along Haile Selassie Avenue.



2. 21st Floor. Disguised as the South Sudan peace committee.



The head of the team is Major (Rtd) Abel Rotich who was a parliamentary aspirant of Soi Constituency in 2017. He is William Ruto’s first cousin.



Second in command is warrant officer Rugut.



Third in command is Captain Rono.



Both are active servicemen at KDF as far as my sources know.



There are five (5) people in total. The identities of the other two are unknown.



This was the same team which eliminated suspects in William Ruto’s

@IntlCrimCourt case. So far Kenyans of goodwill have been unable to submit cases of abductions at the ICC because prosecutor @KarimKhanQC was William Ruto’s lawyer.



Recently co-opted to expand the scope of abductions to include business people and intimidate ordinary citizens of Mount Kenya is Mungiki Leader Maina Njenga. He is based at Kindiki Kithure ’s office.



Worth noting is that the Deputy President was William Ruto’s ICC lawyer so he was at the heart of these operations.



Full security detail has been provided to Maina Njenga, the first time ever since all previous governments treated him like a criminal.



To begin with, Maina Njenga is demanding 10,000 for funeral “tax” and 15,000 for wedding “tax” for people in Mount Kenya, money that is being delivered to Kindiki Kithure and William Ruto every Saturday.

By Francis Gaitho.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.