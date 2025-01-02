RAILA ODINGA is not a Kenyan candidate but an East African candidate for AUC position – RUTO says





Thursday, January 2, 2025 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is not contesting for the Africa Union Commission Chairperson as a Kenyan candidate but as an East African candidate, President William Ruto has said.

Speaking in Bondo, Siaya County on Thursday, the head of state explained that Raila's bid is not just a Kenyan initiative but one that has the endorsement of East African leaders.

Ruto added that the decision to back Raila was the result of thorough consultations with leaders from across the East African Community (EAC), including Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni.

"Raila Odinga is not a candidate for Kenya, he is a candidate for East Africa.

"Before we rolled out his candidature for the African Union, we went to President Museveni as the elder of our region, we spoke to all the East African Heads of State and we confirmed that we had the right candidate with the right credentials to be able to champion, the unity, the progress and the success of Africa as a continent," he remarked.

