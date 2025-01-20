Last words of slain activist and youth leader RAYMOND OTIENO - Should MP KIMANI KURIA be arrested and questioned in connection to the brutal murder? (Watch Video).





Monday, January 20, 2025 - Slain youth leader and activist Raymond Otieno alias Molo Prezident had accused the area Member of Parliament Kimani Kuria of using police officers to harass him.

Speaking at a public function before he was killed by unknown assailants on Saturday night, Otieno claimed that the MP got him arrested on trumped-up charges to intimidate him for criticizing his leadership.

Otieno was a fierce critic of the Molo MP and had declared his interest in the Molo Parliamentary seat in 2027.

According to former KTN journalist Saddique Shaban, MP Kimani Kuria had issued threats to the slain activist, claiming that he led Gen Zs to burn down his house last year during the anti-government protests.

“The people of Molo allege that you wanted this man to pay for leading Gen Z protests that burned down your house.

"If you truly forgave and forgot, why is your most ardent critic in Molo, dead?

"Do you have blood in your hands? Did you kill him?” Shaban posed and shared a video of Otieno’s last words before was killed.

