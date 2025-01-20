A woman watches helplessly as her son writhes in pain at Kilifi County Referral Hospital after being denied emergency services - He had been bitten by a snake (VIDEO).





Monday, January 20, 2025 - A mother was left stranded after being denied emergency medical services when she took her son to Kilifi County referral hospital.

Reports indicate that her son was bitten by a snake, but instead of attending to him, the doctors and nurses reportedly stood by as he writhed in pain.

The poor woman had no money to pay for the emergency medical services.

The video has caused an uproar on social media, with most people calling out the staff at the hospital.

“Unfortunately, these medical institutions have been infiltrated by crooks whose priorities are profits at the expense of human life. They don't care at all,’’’ an X user commented on the video.

“Emergency medicine should be provided in hospitals for free. I mean we pay taxes,’’ another user wrote.

Watch the video.

A mother in kilifi is in disbelieve after he took her son to kilifi County referral hospital after he wa beaten by snake but didn't receive emergency has doctors and nurses where watching. pic.twitter.com/wxDvOBF0YC — SANDY (@sandykuhush) January 19, 2025

