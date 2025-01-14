Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwour alias JALANG’O accused of employing only LUOs in his office - His constituents cry out.





Wednesday, January 15, 2025 - Residents of Lang'ata constituency have raised concerns about the lack of transparency regarding the payroll and staffing within the office of their Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwuor.

Complaints have emerged questioning the distribution of positions within the MP's constituency team, with several key roles reportedly dominated by one ethnicity.

This allegedly includes the Constituency Manager, and other prominent staff members, such as Constituency Field Officer, Youth Representatives, and Constituency Researcher.

Local residents are calling for greater clarity on the hiring processes, payroll management, and overall accountability within the office, accusing the leadership of favouritism and lack of diversity in staffing decisions.

Questions about equitable representation within the constituency office remain largely unanswered.

This comes just days after a group of residents protested outside the Lang'ata NCGDF offices over unpaid dues stretching over five months.

The protest only amplified growing discontent within the constituency over perceived issues with leadership and governance.

"Hi Nyakundi. Kuna hii issue hapa Lang'ata on the way things are being handled kwa office ya Jalang'o.

"Watu wanajuana sana na kuna lack of transparency, especially in how positions are being distributed.

"People are wondering how they were picked na why most of them come from one community. During time ya Hon. Korir, tulikuwa tunajua kila kitu, alikuwa anatoa list ya wafanyikazi kila wakati.

"But now things are different."

