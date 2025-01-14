FRED MATIANG’I speaks after KIKUYUs urged him to vie for the Presidency in 2027 – This is what he said.





Wednesday, January 15, 2025 - Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has finally spoken following calls from a section of the Kikuyu community urging him to run for the presidency in 2027.

On Monday, while attending a burial in Kiambu County, Matiang’i was urged to challenge President William Ruto in the 2027 elections.

Addressing the mourners, former Thika Town MP Patrick Wainaina expressed confidence that Matiang'i would make a good president.

When the former Interior CS rose to speak, he rooted for unity among Kenyans ahead of the 2027 polls.

Speaking about Wainaina’s request to run against Ruto in 2027, Matiang'i politely hinted that he would consider it.

"I am sure you discover that we are all one people, and the challenges we face and whatever happens to us, happens to all of us as one people.

"Our challenges do not distinguish between which part of the country you come from, which tribe you belong to, where you go to church, and so on and so forth. Jungle, I have heard," Matiang'i said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.