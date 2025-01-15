Avoid this company like a plague – CS ALFRED MUTUA warns Kenyans about a recruitment agency offering jobs in Dubai





Thursday, January 16, 2025 - Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has cautioned Kenyans against CSC Compliancy, a company claiming to offer jobs in Dubai.

In a statement yesterday, Mutua revealed that the company is unregistered and its operations are not recognized by the government.

The CS announced that he has directed the ministry's compliance team and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to take appropriate action.

"Warning: The Company CSC Compliancy is fake and unregistered. It has not uploaded any job demands, and its activities are unknown to us. We are dispatching our compliance team and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to take necessary action.”

"Do not engage with this company until it is officially cleared by the National Employment Authority (NEA)," Mutua stated.

His statement comes even as the Ministry of Labour has been advertising employment opportunities in Dubai and other Middle East nations.

In September 2024, Mutua announced a new registration system for employment agencies as part of labour immigration reforms.

He disclosed that under the new framework, newly registered agencies will receive an initial certificate valid for one year, costing Ksh500,000.

For existing agencies, the renewal period would be extended to two years, with a renewal fee of Ksh500,000 for the full period or Ksh250,000 for a one-year renewal option.

The CS declared that the new changes would take effect on September 23, 2024.

