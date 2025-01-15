Avoid this company like a plague – CS ALFRED MUTUA warns Kenyans about a recruitment agency offering jobs in Dubai

Thursday, January 16, 2025 - Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has cautioned Kenyans against CSC Compliancy, a company claiming to offer jobs in Dubai.
In a statement yesterday, Mutua
revealed that the company is unregistered and its operations are not recognized
by the government.
The CS announced that he has
directed the ministry's compliance team and the Directorate of Criminal
Investigations (DCI) to take appropriate action.
"Warning: The Company CSC
Compliancy is fake and unregistered. It has not uploaded any job demands, and
its activities are unknown to us. We are dispatching our compliance team and
the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to take necessary action.”
"Do not engage with this
company until it is officially cleared by the National Employment Authority
(NEA)," Mutua stated.
His statement comes even as the
Ministry of Labour has been advertising employment opportunities in Dubai and
other Middle East nations.
In September 2024, Mutua
announced a new registration system for employment agencies as part of labour
immigration reforms.
He disclosed that under the new
framework, newly registered agencies will receive an initial certificate valid
for one year, costing Ksh500,000.
For existing agencies, the
renewal period would be extended to two years, with a renewal fee of Ksh500,000
for the full period or Ksh250,000 for a one-year renewal option.
The CS declared that the new
changes would take effect on September 23, 2024.
