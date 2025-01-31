FAROUK KIBET orders KABOGO and KAGWE to ensure Mt Kenya residents don’t listen to GACHAGUA anymore – RUTO’s manifesto must be sold in all places!





Friday, January 31,2025 - President William Ruto’s powerful aide, Farouk Kibet, has once again ordered the newly appointed Cabinet Secretaries from the Mt. Kenya region to ensure that Ruto’s political gospel reaches the farthest corners of the region.

The newly appointed Cabinet Secretaries are: ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo, Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui, and Agriculture and Livestock Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

Reliable sources indicate that Farouk Kibet has directed the three to focus on the Mt. Kenya region and ensure it backs President William Ruto as it did in 2022.

The revelations come at a time when there are reports that Farouk Kibet has also ordered Deputy President Kithure Kindiki to camp in Mt Kenya and counter former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's influence in the vote-rich region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.