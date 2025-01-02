KIONI slams GACHAGUA and dares him to name culprits in RUTO's Gov't behind the recent abductions in the country.





Friday, January 3, 2024 - Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, has slammed former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for withholding the names of those allegedly behind the recent abductions in the country.

A week ago, Gachagua threatened to reveal the names of those behind the abductions, saying the abduction squad is headed by somebody close to a senior government officer.

Since his pronouncement, Gachagua has not released any names, which seems to have irked Kioni.

Kioni, in a statement shared on his official X page on Thursday, dared Gachagua to provide concrete evidence and name the individuals behind the disturbing rise in abductions.

"Rigathi Gachagua must stop trivializing the grave issue of abductions in the country. His statements about revealing those involved, without following through with actionable disclosures, are both irresponsible and a slap in the face to the families suffering from these tragedies," Kioni asserted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST