KIONI slams GACHAGUA and dares him to name culprits in RUTO's Gov't behind the recent abductions in the country.

Friday, January 3, 2024 - Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, has slammed former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for withholding the names of those allegedly behind the recent abductions in the country.
A week ago, Gachagua threatened to reveal the names of those behind the abductions, saying the abduction squad is headed by somebody close to a senior government officer.
Since his pronouncement, Gachagua has not released any names, which seems to have irked Kioni.
Kioni, in a statement shared on
his official X page on Thursday, dared Gachagua to provide concrete evidence and
name the individuals behind the disturbing rise in abductions.
"Rigathi Gachagua must stop
trivializing the grave issue of abductions in the country. His statements about
revealing those involved, without following through with actionable
disclosures, are both irresponsible and a slap in the face to the families
suffering from these tragedies," Kioni asserted.
