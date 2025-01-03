Why DCI has declared vocal online activist FRANCIS GAITHO a wanted man.

Friday, January 3, 2025 - On Thursday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) declared online activist Francis Ng'ang'a Gaitho a wanted individual for a series of cyber-related crimes and contempt of court
In a statement released on
social media, the DCI outlined multiple allegations against the suspect, who is
believed to be evading justice.
According to DCI, Gaitho had
previously been charged with publishing false information, an offense under
Section 23 of the Computer Misuse and Cyber Crimes Act.
He failed to appear for a court
session on December 4, 2024, prompting the Milimani Law Courts to issue a
warrant for his arrest.
"This suspect not only
violated the law by publishing false information but also showed blatant
disregard for judicial processes by absconding court," read the DCI's
statement.
Beyond the initial charges, DCI
stated that Gaitho is under investigation for sharing private information about
a senior public officer and disseminating false information targeting other
Kenyan citizens.
Authorities further allege that
he engaged in cyber harassment, including posts disparaging senior government
officials.
The DCI confirmed that files
related to the additional offenses are currently under review by the Office of
the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for further action.
Members of the public have been
urged to assist in the apprehension of Gaitho.
"If you have any
information that may lead to the prompt arrest of the suspect, please call our
toll-free hotline at 0800 722 203 anonymously or report to the nearest police
station," the DCI stated.
