KIKUYUs should learn to be led – OSCAR SUDI says and insists that RUTO will serve two terms as President.





Saturday, January 11, 2025 - Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has claimed that President William Ruto's government is being sabotaged by individuals from a particular tribe who believe their community is the only one capable of producing Kenya's presidents.

Speaking in Kapseret when he accompanied President Ruto to open Ngeria TTC on Friday, Sudi said even those shouting 'Ruto must go', are daughters and sons of a particular tribe that has ruled Kenya for decades.

Sudi emphasized that the country’s leadership is not reserved for any particular tribe and that any Kenyan has the right to take on a leadership role.

"You know those people who always claim they are the ones who must lead the country? Even someone from the Luhya or Turkana community can lead.

"Any Kenyan is capable of leading the country. Will you guys vote for me to become president another day?" he posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.