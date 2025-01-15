Embattled city car dealer KHALIF KAIRO spends 4th night in custody after failing to raise Ksh 2 Million cash bail - Was he living a lie on social media?





Wednesday, January 15, 2025 - Disgraced city car dealer Joseph Wambui alias Khalif Kairo spent a fourth night in police custody after he failed to raise a Sh2 million cash bail.

Kairo was released by the court on Tuesday afternoon after pleading not guilty to charges of failing to honour car sale agreements.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina ruled that Kairo did not pose a flight risk, granting him cash bail of Ksh 1 million for each of the two charges or an alternative bond option.

For the Ksh 2.9 million charge, Kairo was granted a cash bail of Ksh 1 million and required to provide a contact person. His passport must be surrendered to the senior court administrator, and the court promised to fast-track the trial.



For the Ksh 2.1 million charge, a separate cash bail of Ksh 1 million or an alternative bond of the same amount was set.

However, Kairo was unable to raise the cash bail.

The controversial car dealer is reportedly wallowing in debts despite displaying a lavish lifestyle on social media.

Most of his friends have abandoned him, including his girlfriend Wavinya Maria.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.