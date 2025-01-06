KANYE WEST shares crazy video of wife BIANCA CENSORI on her 30th birthday

Monday, January 6, 2025 - Kanye West has shared a video of his wife Bianca Censori in her birthday suit on her 30th birthday.
The rapper shared a black and white video of Bianca sitting n@k3d in a
bath on Jan. 5.
The footage shows Bianca tilting her head a few times and smoothing back her hair.
Kanye captioned his Instagram post, "Happy birthday
baby."
The 47-year-old shared another video of Bianca on Instagram Stories. In this clip, she is seen dancing at a party with a woman.
See the video below.
Kanye West shares video of wife Bianca Censori for her birthday.— Interesting Things (@curious_boy10) January 5, 2025
pic.twitter.com/Y4BF7VzurR
