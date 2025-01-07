Napoli unhappy with VICTOR OSIMHEN for rejecting Manchester United







Tuesday, January 7, 2025 - Napoli are reportedly infuriated with Nigerian star striker, Victor Osimhen’s decision to snub a move to Manchester United this January.

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing the Nigeria international this month following their difficult start to the season.

According to La Repubblica, Osimhen has stated his desire to spend the entire season at Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray and not join any club this January.

A break-up clause was inserted in his contract when he joined the Yellow and Reds on loan last September as Napoli were hoping to make €81m from his sale this month and invest the money in their squad.

The forward aged 26,, according to the publication has informed Napoli director Giovanni Manna that he wanted to remain with Galatasaray until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old’s decision has infuriated President Aurelio De Laurentiis, who saw it as Osimhen trying to make his situation difficult for Napoli.