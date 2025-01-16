KALONZO means business as he expels Dadaab MP FARAH MAALIM from Wiper over his reckless outbursts.





Thursday, January 16, 2025 – Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has finally acted on his threat by expelling Dadaab Member of Parliament Farah Maalim from the party.

In a statement yesterday, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka announced that the decision was undertaken following the recent remarks made by the MP.

Kalonzo stated that the decision would take effect immediately, further expressing concern over the conduct of the MP.

Prior to his expulsion from Wiper, Maalim was also the deputy party leader.

"For the avoidance of doubt, Farah Maalim who until now has been the Wiper party's deputy stands expelled from the Wiper Democratic Movement for violating the constitution and the rights of Kenyans," he announced.

Maalim has come under sharp criticism from Kenyans in recent days following remarks he made during President William Ruto's tour of the South Rift.

According to critics, the remarks were offensive and abusive to women in Kenya.

On the flip side, Maalim is expected to continue serving as an MP despite the expulsion.

The 2010 Constitution does not provide for a scenario where an MP can lose his/her seat if they are expelled from the party that sponsored them to Parliament.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.