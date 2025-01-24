JAMIE FOXX splits from his girlfriend, ALYCE HUCKSTEPP, after making a joke that he's done dating white women







Friday, January 24, 2025 - American actor and singer, Jamie Foxx has split from his girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp after recently joking that he is done dating white women.

A source close to the Oscar-winner, 57, told PEOPLE on Thursday, January 23, that he and Huckstepp are no longer together after dating for a year and a half.

They were first romantically linked in 2023 following Foxx's six-year relationship with actress, Katie Holmes, 46, which came to an end in 2019

Foxx and Huckstepp were last photographed together on October 30, 2024, during a romantic trip to Mexico.

Huckstepp and Foxx went public with their romance just months after he suffered a stroke caused by a bleed on the brain in April 2023.

The blonde beauty proved to be a 'great' presence in the actor's life as he recovered from the health scare that left him in a coma for 20 days, an insider told the outlet last year.

But things changed in the couple's relationship following their October 2024 Mexico trip as less than two months later Foxx joked that he'd been 'cured' of white women and that he was 'back on the black side of town'.

He made the joke in his new Netflix special What Had Happened Was…, which was released on December 10.

Sitting down at a piano, Foxx sang: 'Sisters, I'm here to tell you, I've been cured.

'I've been cured of everything, no more white girls. I'm serious, no more white girls. No more white girls. No more. No more white girls.'

As audience members applauded and leapt out of their seats, Jamie continued: 'I'm back on the Black side of town!

'No more white girls. No more potato salad and raisins. No more white girls. No more spray tan, no more big t*tties no ass, no more white girls.'