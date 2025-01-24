JAMIE FOXX splits from his girlfriend, ALYCE HUCKSTEPP, after making a joke that he's done dating white women

Friday, January 24, 2025 - American actor and singer, Jamie Foxx has split from his girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp after recently joking that he is done dating white women.
A source close to the Oscar-winner, 57,
told PEOPLE on Thursday, January 23, that he and Huckstepp are
no longer together after dating for a year and a half.
They were first romantically linked in 2023 following Foxx's
six-year relationship with actress, Katie Holmes, 46, which came to an end in
2019
Foxx and Huckstepp were last photographed together on
October 30, 2024, during a romantic trip to Mexico.
Huckstepp and Foxx went public with their romance just
months after he suffered a stroke caused by a bleed on the brain in April 2023.
The blonde beauty proved to be a 'great' presence in the
actor's life as he recovered from the health scare that left him in a coma for
20 days, an insider told the outlet last year.
But things changed in the couple's relationship following
their October 2024 Mexico trip as less than two months later Foxx joked that
he'd been 'cured' of white women and that he was 'back on the black side of
town'.
He made the joke in his new Netflix special What Had
Happened Was…, which was released on December 10.
Sitting down at a piano, Foxx sang: 'Sisters, I'm here to
tell you, I've been cured.
'I've been cured of everything, no more white girls. I'm
serious, no more white girls. No more white girls. No more. No more white
girls.'
As audience members applauded and leapt out of their seats,
Jamie continued: 'I'm back on the Black side of town!
'No more white girls. No more potato salad and raisins. No
more white girls. No more spray tan, no more big t*tties no ass, no more white
girls.'
