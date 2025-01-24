KIM KARDASHIAN 'loses 150,000 Instagram followers' after posting photo of First Lady MELANIA TRUMP







Friday, January 24, 2025 - Kim Kardashian has reportedly lost around 150,000 followers after she posted an inauguration day photo of First Lady Melania Trump on her Instagram story.

Kardashian, the reality television star who has about 358 million followers on Instagram, raised eyebrows online after posting the photo of the first lady wearing a wide-brimmed hat at Monday’s inauguration.





An influencer marketing agency, Socially Powerful, analyzed data which showed that Kardashian’s follower count fell by 144,963 since the photo was uploaded.

Kardashian also lost 9,553 followers on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, since posting the image, according to Socially Powerful.

The post prompted some of Kardashian’s Instagram followers to respond negatively, with one writing: “girl…. sold out for far right maga propaganda.”

“Well at least we can see exactly who you are,” another wrote.

“Guys unfollow, don’t watch their show and don’t buy their products. Hit them where it hurts,” another social media commenter wrote.

See a few comments from her Instagram page below