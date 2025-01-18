It is foolish for you to abduct Kenyans because they have put you in a coffin - REUBEN KIGAME tells RUTO as he begs Gen Zs to do the exact thing to him

Saturday, January 18, 2025 – In a surprising turn of events, former presidential aspirant Reuben Kigame has urged cartoonists in the country to depict him in a casket like they are doing to President William Ruto.
In a statement, Kigame asserted
that such illustrations would not cause his death as claimed by the terrified
Ruto.
The musician further claimed
that it was foolish for anyone to be abducted over sharing an image of an
individual in a coffin.
"To prove to you how stupid
it is to abduct our children because of a casket cartoon, I publicly encourage
every cartoonist to draw me in a casket. It will not kill me. It is like
calling me a dog and expecting that the sound of your voice will turn me into
one," Kigame stated.
His remarks come after former
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua questioned why anyone would fear seeing their
image depicted in a coffin.
Gachagua argued that such acts
should not justify abducting those responsible for creating the images, noting
that portraying someone in a coffin does not mean they have died.
Last week, Ruto alleged that
some politicians were funding the youth creating images of him and other
leaders in coffins.
However, he cautioned the youth
against being used by politicians in pushing the images on social media,
claiming that the coffin images would push them towards evil acts of killing
others.
