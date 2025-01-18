It is foolish for you to abduct Kenyans because they have put you in a coffin - REUBEN KIGAME tells RUTO as he begs Gen Zs to do the exact thing to him





Saturday, January 18, 2025 – In a surprising turn of events, former presidential aspirant Reuben Kigame has urged cartoonists in the country to depict him in a casket like they are doing to President William Ruto.

In a statement, Kigame asserted that such illustrations would not cause his death as claimed by the terrified Ruto.

The musician further claimed that it was foolish for anyone to be abducted over sharing an image of an individual in a coffin.

"To prove to you how stupid it is to abduct our children because of a casket cartoon, I publicly encourage every cartoonist to draw me in a casket. It will not kill me. It is like calling me a dog and expecting that the sound of your voice will turn me into one," Kigame stated.

His remarks come after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua questioned why anyone would fear seeing their image depicted in a coffin.

Gachagua argued that such acts should not justify abducting those responsible for creating the images, noting that portraying someone in a coffin does not mean they have died.

Last week, Ruto alleged that some politicians were funding the youth creating images of him and other leaders in coffins.

However, he cautioned the youth against being used by politicians in pushing the images on social media, claiming that the coffin images would push them towards evil acts of killing others.

