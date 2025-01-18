See how Kenyans reacted after UHURU incited his daughter NGINA and other Gen Zs to keep fighting RUTO and his government

Saturday, January 18, 2025 – President William Ruto may have duped former President Uhuru Kenyatta after meeting him at his Ichaweri home last year.
This is after Uhuru incited Gen
Zs to keep fighting Ruto to safeguard their rights and freedoms which his regime
is stifling.
As a result, Uhuru urged Gen Z
not to be intimidated into stopping their fight for their rights.
"Fight for your rights
bwana. Don't just down and watch your properties being taken away and you
worked hard to obtain them. Don't allow it. Fight for your rights," Uhuru
said.
He further told the youth that
they should not lament if they lose what they worked hard for without a fight.
The former president pledged his
support to the youth, affirming his backing in their fight for better leadership.
Uhuru’s advice sparked online
reaction with many alleging that he might have been duped while others
questioned the motive behind his remarks.
“This is Uhuru Kenyatta
asking Gen Zs not to buy fear and fight for their rights. He's even asking his
daughter Ngina Kenyatta to get out and join the struggle. Ngoja, kwani Uhunye
hakupewa share yake? I am Chege wondered.
"After appointing 3 CSs," Sparkles also wondered.
"Uhuru isn't for sale,” stated Hakeem Nassur.
"My guy, well spoken,” noted 1964.
"Things are boiling
nicely," Marine charged.
"He was waiting for
appointees to be sworn in," Edwin
Numbi quipped.
"Gen Z apana ogopa," Hon Joseph Lendrix stated.
