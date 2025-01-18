See how Kenyans reacted after UHURU incited his daughter NGINA and other Gen Zs to keep fighting RUTO and his government





Saturday, January 18, 2025 – President William Ruto may have duped former President Uhuru Kenyatta after meeting him at his Ichaweri home last year.

This is after Uhuru incited Gen Zs to keep fighting Ruto to safeguard their rights and freedoms which his regime is stifling.

As a result, Uhuru urged Gen Z not to be intimidated into stopping their fight for their rights.

"Fight for your rights bwana. Don't just down and watch your properties being taken away and you worked hard to obtain them. Don't allow it. Fight for your rights," Uhuru said.

He further told the youth that they should not lament if they lose what they worked hard for without a fight.

The former president pledged his support to the youth, affirming his backing in their fight for better leadership.

Uhuru’s advice sparked online reaction with many alleging that he might have been duped while others questioned the motive behind his remarks.

“This is Uhuru Kenyatta asking Gen Zs not to buy fear and fight for their rights. He's even asking his daughter Ngina Kenyatta to get out and join the struggle. Ngoja, kwani Uhunye hakupewa share yake? I am Chege wondered.

"After appointing 3 CSs," Sparkles also wondered.

"Uhuru isn't for sale,” stated Hakeem Nassur.

"My guy, well spoken,” noted 1964.

"Things are boiling nicely," Marine charged.

"He was waiting for appointees to be sworn in," Edwin Numbi quipped.

"Gen Z apana ogopa," Hon Joseph Lendrix stated.

