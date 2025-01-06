Israel accuses Hezbollah of violating ceasefire agreement







Monday, January 6, 2025 - Israeli Defense Minister, Israel Katz has accused Hezbollah of failing to comply with the terms of a ceasefire agreement that took effect on November 27, following two months of intense conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

Katz, speaking after a visit to Israel’s northern military command, warned that continued breaches by Hezbollah could prompt military action.

He stated that Hezbollah had not withdrawn “beyond the Litani River” in southern Lebanon as required by the agreement.

“If this condition is not met, there will be no agreement, and Israel will be forced to act on its own to ensure the safe return of residents of the north to their homes,” Katz stated.

The ceasefire outlines several key terms, including Hezbollah’s withdrawal north of the Litani River, approximately 30 kilometers (20 miles) from the Israeli border, the dismantling of Hezbollah’s military infrastructure in southern Lebanon, deployment of the Lebanese army alongside UN peacekeepers in the south as Israel gradually withdraws within a 60-day timeframe.

Katz also criticized the lack of action by the Lebanese army in dismantling Hezbollah’s weapons and eliminating terrorist infrastructure in the region.

The United Nations peacekeeping force, UNIFIL, has been tasked with overseeing the ceasefire alongside a committee comprising representatives from Israel, Lebanon, France, and the United States.

However, UNIFIL has also accused both parties of violations, further complicating the fragile peace.

On Saturday, January 4, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem, on the other hand, accused Israel of violating the ceasefire, stating that the group was prepared to retaliate even before the 60-day deadline for Israeli withdrawal.

“We have said that we are giving an opportunity to prevent Israeli violations and to implement the agreement, and we will exercise patience,” Qassem sai