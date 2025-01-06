Russia vows retaliation on Ukraine after saying it downed 8 US-made long-range missiles

Monday, January 6, 2025 - Russia has vowed retaliation on Ukraine after claiming to have shot down eight US-made ATACMS missiles fired by Ukraine on Saturday morning, January 4.
The Russian government sees the use of such missiles, which have a range of up to 300 kilometers (186 miles), as a major escalation.
The
country’s air defenses shot down the eight ballistic missiles alongside 72
aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Russia’s Ministry of Defense
said. It added that “these actions by the Kyiv regime, which is supported by
Western curators, will be met with retaliation.”
The statement said several drones were destroyed in the Leningrad region in the north-west and one in Kursk, where Ukraine launched a surprise attack late last summer.
The
outgoing US President Joe Biden approved Kyiv’s use of ATACMS in November –
saying in part it was in response to Russia expanding the conflict by deploying
North Korean troops.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to respond to Ukrainian strikes using ATACMS with Russia’s new nuclear-capable ballistic missile “Oreshnik.”
Last month, Putin suggested that it could be fired at the capital Kyiv as a test of Western-supplied air defense systems.
The first
and only launch of the experimental weapon targeted Ukraine’s Dnipro region on
the morning of November 21. The Ukrainian drone attacks forced temporary
restrictions to be introduced at an airport in St. Petersburg, Russian state
media agency TASS reported.
The
governor of Leningrad oblast, Aleksandr Drozdenko, said in a statement on
Telegram that the “night and morning of January 4 were record-breaking in terms
of the number of UAVs destroyed,” with four shot down over his region.
A
Ukrainian security official, Andrii Kovalenko, said a seaport in Leningrad was
targeted, calling it an “instrument of economic and military survival for
Russia in isolation.”
Russia’s
defense ministry said on Saturday that its forces had taken control of the
village of Nadiya in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region. In Donetsk, the hub of
Pokrovsk is under growing Russian pressure as Ukrainian forces lose ground to
the south and east of the town.
Ukraine is
also concerned that the incoming Trump administration could cut vital military
aid; Trump himself has vowed to end the conflict.
