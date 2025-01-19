Is Molo MP KIMANI KURIA behind the murder of youth leader RAYMOND OTIENO? - See what his goons did to him 2 months ago and released from custody, citing orders from above.





Monday, January 20, 2025 - Vocal human rights activist and youth leader Raymond Otieno alias Molo Prezident had expressed fears over his life in November last year after he was attacked by goons allied to the area Member of Parliament Kimani Kuria(KK).

He was accosted at night on 8th November 2023 by two goons allied to the MP for criticizing his leadership.

He reported the assault incident to the police, leading to the arrest of the goons.

However, the suspects were later released, citing orders from above.

Otieno was found murdered outside his house on Saturday, January 18.

Preliminary reports indicate the activist was attacked by unknown people who inflicted serious injuries on him.

His gruesome murder sparked protests in Elburgon Town, with outraged locals storming the mortuary where his body was and taking it to the streets in protest.

The area MP is being treated as a person of interest in the murder.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.