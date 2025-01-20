A whistleblower exposes child trafficking syndicate in Nakuru.





Monday, January 20, 2025 - A suspected child trafficking network has been exposed in Nakuru County after a whistleblower uncovered attempts to use falsified documents and judicial manipulation to smuggle children out of the country.

The scheme came to light when a man who was filing a case to gain access to his children, discovered an existing legal action initiated by a stranger identified as Jacinta Moraa.

The individual is alleged to have created an e-filing account within the judiciary using questionable documentation, concealing her identity by operating without verifiable credentials such as an ID, contact information, or a traceable place of work.

Central to the allegations is the involvement of a fictitious advocate, Sella Koome, who does not appear in the official Law Society of Kenya (LSK) records.

Documents provided by the claimant reveal forged signatures and falsified affidavits of service purportedly linked to this advocate, raising concerns about the legality of the orders being sought in court.

The whistleblower claims that nine advocates are part of the alleged network, using varying tactics such as falsified affidavits and phone numbers tied to untraceable entities.

When initial attempts to conceal the case failed, the network allegedly sought temporary legal orders through new motions under existing cases, with additional claims related to child upkeep introduced to legitimize their actions.

The matter has since been reported to Nakuru Central Police Station. Temporary orders issued by the court were objected to by lawyer Paul Ichingwa, and the case is set for mention on February 13, 2025.

"Hi Nyakundi. A stranger by the name of Jacinta Moraa, not known to me, conceals her identity, having no ID, cell phone, email, or place of work. She opened an E-filing account in the judiciary on 20th June 2024, trying to smuggle children out of the country using Koome and Koome Advocates in Nakuru. I discovered this syndicate involving nine advocates using falsified documents with different forged signatures, attempting to obtain orders on behalf of one Jacinta Moraa Moenga.

However, the magistrate instructed them to serve me, but they attempted to conceal information regarding an existing case by this stranger from me. I discovered this existing case when trying to file a case to access my children on 9th October 2024.

This syndicate used different cell phone numbers from different people (I have written to Safaricom to take action). They used a non-existent advocate, Sella Koome, who does not appear on the online LSK portal.

This individual also deceitfully and willingly cheated through falsified affidavits of service bearing two different signatures (forged). Upon discovery, they now employ my separated wife, Jacinta Moraa Moenga, using a notice of motion that rides on an existing file/case to urgently seek legal temporary orders through illegal means.

Over nine advocates are involved in this syndicate. To conceal the matter, they now again raise a child upkeep case that was not present in the initial certificate of agency to legitimize their illegalities, forgeries, and falsifications of documents in court.

This operation is organized crime that thrives in Nakuru, initiated by litigants busy wielding briefcases stuffed with loads of cash and kickbacks to manipulate and discourage the rule of law. The case was reported at the Central Police Station, OB NO 17/21/10/24; thus, the temporary orders issued by the magistrate were objected to by Paul Ichingwa and were officially filed in court.

The case is coming up for mention on 13th February 2025, REF MCC/HCC/E238/2024 and MCC/HCC/E346/2024. Jacinta Moraa, a stranger to me, and Sella Koome have never been arrested to date. People should be aware of syndicates involving falsified documents filed in Nakuru courts.

Even the County Government of Nakuru was a victim of similar misconduct in a case between War Memorial Hospital and Nakuru County Government, where the culprits were charged in court. However, in this case, the culprits are freely roaming around the corridors of justice, manipulating cases."

The Kenyan DAILY POST.