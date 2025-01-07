Interior CS KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN speaks after being accused of involvement in the abductions of young Kenyans critical of RUTO's Gov't.





Wednesday, January 8, 2025 - Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, has distanced himself from two petitions linking him to the ongoing abductions of young Kenyans in the country.

Through his advocates, Danstan Omari and Sam Nyaberi, Murkomen stated that he neither authorized the abductions nor had any knowledge of the missing persons' disappearances.

"The CS has no legal or constitutional instruments to sanction abductions.

"We have laid very bare that the mandate of protection, security, property, and life lies with the inspector general of police.

"He is on policy. The CS has not sanctioned or condoned any abductions or any extra-legal actions by anyone.

"Anybody found culpable shall face the full force of the law," Omari and Nyaberi stated.

The two petitions filed in the High Court are scheduled for hearing. Justice Bahati Mwamuye will summon Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, Murkomen, and Director of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Amin Mohamed.

Murkomen, through his lawyers, expressed his concern over the abductions, emphasizing the need for clarity and resolution in the ongoing investigations.

"However, as the CS and a citizen, he is concerned, which is why he is condemning it. He only deals with policy.

"You have seen that he has not come out with the AG as his advocate, but has hired private advocates to represent him in the petitions filed before Justice Mwamuye," Omari explained.

